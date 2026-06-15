Noida based Cellogen Therapeutics develops CAR-T therapy to prevent relapses
Cellogen Therapeutics, a Noida-based company, has created an advanced CAR-T cell therapy designed to prevent cancer relapses.
The treatment works by reprogramming a patient's immune cells to hunt down and destroy cancer, while also teaching the body to remember the threat, so if cancer returns, the immune system can fight back faster, kind of like how vaccines work.
Cellogen therapy enters CMC Vellore trials
This new therapy has an Indian patent (and a provisional one in the U.S.) and is heading into phase one human trials at Christian Medical College-Vellore with leukemia and lymphoma patients.
Right now, CAR-T treatments cost ₹20 lakh to ₹40 lakh in India, way out of reach for most people. Cellogen is working on "off-the-shelf" versions.
Cellogen is also developing in-vivo CAR-T therapies that could bring costs down to around ₹8 lakh by letting patients' bodies make these supercharged cells themselves.
They're also developing similar treatments for tough cancers like triple-negative breast cancer.