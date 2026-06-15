Noida based Cellogen Therapeutics develops CAR-T therapy to prevent relapses

Cellogen therapy enters CMC Vellore trials

This new therapy has an Indian patent (and a provisional one in the U.S.) and is heading into phase one human trials at Christian Medical College-Vellore with leukemia and lymphoma patients.

Right now, CAR-T treatments cost ₹20 lakh to ₹40 lakh in India, way out of reach for most people. Cellogen is working on "off-the-shelf" versions.

Cellogen is also developing in-vivo CAR-T therapies that could bring costs down to around ₹8 lakh by letting patients' bodies make these supercharged cells themselves.

They're also developing similar treatments for tough cancers like triple-negative breast cancer.