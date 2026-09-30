Noise launches 4-model Homestage home-audio soundbars with flagship 700-watt 5.2.4
Technology
Noise just dropped its first home-audio lineup, the Homestage soundbars, offering four models for different spaces and budgets.
The top-tier 5.2.4 model stands out with a huge 700-watt output, Dolby Atmos support, and Bluetooth 5.3, aiming to bring that cinema vibe right to your living room.
Noise Homestage priced ₹4,999 to ₹24,999
Prices start at ₹4,999 for the basic 2.1 (90-watt), while the mid-range 5.1 (₹14,999) packs in rear satellite speakers and a solid 500-watt punch in black or silver options.
The flagship 5.2.4 comes loaded with HDMI eARC/ARC and optical ports for ₹24,999.
Three models are now up for grabs on the Noise India website, so if you're looking to level up your movie nights without breaking the bank, these might be worth a look!