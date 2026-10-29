Noise launches Buds R1 with free 1-year Gaana Plus
Technology
Noise just launched the Buds R1 (Gaana Edition) in India at ₹1,399, and they're throwing in a full 1 year of Gaana Plus for free (worth ₹799).
That means you get ad-free music, HD audio, and offline downloads.
Noise Buds 40 hours and InstaCharge
These buds pack 11mm drivers for punchy sound and have 4 mics with Environmental Noise Cancellation for clearer calls.
You'll get up to 40 hours of playtime using the case, plus InstaCharge gives you 2 hours of listening from a quick 10-minute charge.
They're available now on the Noise website, as well as the Gaana website and mobile app.