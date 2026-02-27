Noise Master Buds 2 with Bose tuning go up for pre-order
Noise just launched the Master Buds 2, their new true wireless earbuds tuned by Bose for better sound.
Priced at ₹7,999, you can pre-order them now in Carbon, Aurum, or Mercury colors on the Noise website.
Sales start March 19.
ANC, 6 mics, and battery life of up to 30 hours
You get 10mm drivers with LHDC 5.0 support for high-res audio, up to 51dB active noise cancelation, and a six-mic system that keeps your calls clear.
The battery lasts up to 30 hours with the case—and if you're in a rush, a quick 10-minute charge gives you six hours of playtime.
AI voice assistant and head gesture controls
The Master Buds 2 pack Bluetooth 6.1 for easy dual pairing and are splash-resistant (IPX5).
They also offer spatial audio that tracks your head movement for a more immersive vibe.
Plus: AI voice assistant and head gesture controls make things even smoother—you can answer calls or manage playback with head gestures.