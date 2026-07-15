Nokia and NVIDIA unveil AI platform to double network capacity

This tech promises a 50% boost in spectrum efficiency by 2027, helping Europe catch up on its slow 5G rollout.

Carriers can upgrade their systems through software instead of expensive hardware swaps, and the platform works with both 4G and 5G (plus it's ready for 6G when it arrives).

Nokia's CEO says software subscriptions will be a big revenue driver, while NVIDIA's CEO calls this launch a "generational shift for operators."

Meanwhile, Ericsson is also working on AI solutions but is sticking mostly to network gear.