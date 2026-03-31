Nokia report: India per user mobile data tops 31GB

AI and eMBB drive India 5G

Blame it on our love for streaming and AI apps, plus faster networks like Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB).

Metro cities are leading the way, with 5G traffic coming from these areas.

Affordable 5G phones are everywhere now, and India is already the world's second-largest market for both 5G and Fixed Wireless Access users.

Nokia even predicts that by 2031, India could have 1 billion people using 5G!