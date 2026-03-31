Nokia report: India per user mobile data tops 31GB
Technology
India's monthly mobile data usage per user shot up to over 31GB in 2025, a big jump from 27.5GB in 2024, says Nokia's latest report.
That's an impressive 18% average growth each year for the past five years.
The real game-changer? A massive 70% spike in 5G data traffic, now making up nearly half of all mobile broadband traffic.
AI and eMBB drive India 5G
Blame it on our love for streaming and AI apps, plus faster networks like Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB).
Metro cities are leading the way, with 5G traffic coming from these areas.
Affordable 5G phones are everywhere now, and India is already the world's second-largest market for both 5G and Fixed Wireless Access users.
Nokia even predicts that by 2031, India could have 1 billion people using 5G!