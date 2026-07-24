Nori's new SuperNori AI platform simplifies family home life
SuperNori is Nori's new AI platform designed to make family life at home way simpler.
Unlike regular voice assistants, it actually understands what's happening around the house, so you can coordinate schedules, automate chores, and control smart devices all from one place.
It even suggests or does tasks for you (with your permission), making daily routines smoother.
SuperNori supports Android and Home Assistant
SuperNori helps organize calendars, keeps tabs on household supplies, and automates routines to cut down on everyday stress.
It works with Android devices and the Home Assistant ecosystem, so it fits easily into most smart homes.
Nori says its goal is to boost family efficiency while making sure users stay in control of important choices, using tech to make life a bit easier for everyone at home.