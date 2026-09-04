North Carolina G-20 summit leaders warn AI rules hinder innovation
At the G-20 tech summit in North Carolina, big names like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jensen Huang, and Sam Altman spoke out against tough new AI regulations.
They argued that too many rules could slow down innovation and hurt economic growth.
The group also discussed cybersecurity worries, data-centre expansion, and how China's open-weight models are shaking up the competition.
NVIDIA's Huang urges pragmatic AI regulation
NVIDIA's Huang urged everyone to focus on real-world risks instead of just "Don't regulate hypothetical, theoretical harm. Regulate actual and pragmatic harm," while Musk criticized Europe's tighter rules and predicted that AI could eventually expand the global economy by between 20% and 30%.
Zuckerberg made a case for open-source AI, saying more access can actually make things safer.
Meanwhile, activists outside raised concerns about AI's environmental impact.
The summit's debates will help shape what world leaders decide at the next big G-20 meeting in Miami.