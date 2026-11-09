North Korean hackers launder Binance hack $430,000 with meme coins

The hackers set up liquidity pools on a decentralized exchange (DEX), using one set of wallets to buy the meme coins and another to sell them.

By avoiding direct transfers between their wallets, they kept things sneaky.

Elliptic found that nearly all trades came from the hackers themselves.

Trading stopped by November 8, and this laundering trick is similar to what was seen after last year's Bybit hack, making recovery of stolen funds tough.