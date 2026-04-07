North Korean hackers steal $285 million from Solana platform Drift
North Korean hackers just pulled off a massive $285 million heist from Drift, a Solana-based crypto trading platform.
The breach happened on April 1, 2026, and was traced back to the group after a post-incident analysis by blockchain tracking firms and Drift's own update.
The attackers created fake tokens and exploited Drift's approval process so they could quickly withdraw funds, a move that echoed an earlier hack on another platform, Resolv.
This has put a spotlight on how private key management, not just code bugs, can be a weak spot.
Stolen crypto funds North Korea's operations
This isn't just about one big theft; it's part of an ongoing pattern where North Korea uses stolen crypto to fund its operations.
The hackers used Tornado Cash to cover their tracks and slipped past security protocols along the way.
For anyone using or building crypto platforms, this is another wake-up call: better security and more vigilance against state-backed cyberattacks are definitely needed.