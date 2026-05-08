Northampton researchers probe whether endometriosis aids ovarian cancer immune evasion
Technology
Researchers at the University of Northampton are digging into whether endometriosis, a condition that affects one in 10 women in the UK could actually help ovarian cancer develop or spread.
Led by Danielle Jex, the team is focused on how signals from endometriosis cells might make it easier for cancer to grow or dodge the immune system.
Bioprinting study seeks targeted ovarian treatments
People with endometriosis already face tough symptoms like pain and infertility, plus a longer wait for diagnosis.
Studies show they're two to four times more likely to get certain types of ovarian cancer.
Using lab-grown cells and 3-D bioprinting, researchers hope their findings later this year will open doors to better, more targeted treatments for those dealing with both conditions.