Northern lights could light up 15 US states tonight

If you're in Alaska , Montana, Wyoming, Washington, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Idaho, Maine, Vermont or New Hampshire or New York—you're in luck. NOAA expects this light show to stick around through January 18.

When and how to get the best view

Your best shot is between 10pm and 2am local time (NOAA notes possible geomagnetic activity 1am-7am EST).

Find a dark spot facing north and let your eyes adjust for about half an hour.

Pro tip: even if it looks faint to you, try snapping a photo with your phone—sometimes the camera picks up more color than your eyes do!