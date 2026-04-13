Northrop Grumman Cygnus S.S. Steven R. Nagel to resupply ISS

Cold Atom Lab and biology experiments

Cygnus XL is packed with science upgrades, like new tech for the Cold Atom Lab to help study mind-bending stuff like dark matter and relativity.

There are also tools for growing stem cells in space (which could help treat cancer and blood disorders) and equipment to boost space weather predictions for things like GPS.

Plus, there's research into gut microbes using model organisms—because even astronauts' stomachs need attention!

The spacecraft will hang out at the ISS for about two years before heading back with waste.