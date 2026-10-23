Northwestern scientists trap single positron for months near absolute 0
Technology
Northwestern University scientists just pulled off something wild: they managed to trap a single positron (think of it as an electron's antimatter twin) for months by chilling it almost to absolute zero.
This gave them super precise control over its quantum behavior, letting them study how matter and antimatter really stack up.
Experiment could explain matter-antimatter asymmetry
This experiment could help answer one of science's biggest mysteries: why the universe is made mostly of matter, not antimatter.
If they find even tiny differences between positrons and electrons, it might shake up what we know about physics and point toward new discoveries about how the universe works.