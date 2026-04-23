Northwestern University plasma method makes methanol from methane without heat-and-pressure

Argon addition produces hydrogen and ethylene

This plasma method uses less energy and has a smaller environmental footprint than old-school techniques.

By adding argon, the team made the reaction even smoother and got extra useful stuff like hydrogen and ethylene as byproducts.

Co-author Dayne Swearer says this could let us turn harmful methane emissions into liquid fuel right at their source.

The team is now focused on making the system run even better and refining how they purify the methanol they make.