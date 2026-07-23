Northwestern University study finds 30% retinal disease rise after DST

Switching your clocks for daylight saving time (DST) might do more than mess with your sleep: it could actually impact your eye health.

A new Northwestern University study looked at more than 12.6 million health records and found that right after the spring DST change, cases of certain serious retinal diseases like proliferative diabetic retinopathy and neovascular age-related macular degeneration jumped by 30%.

The fall clock change, on the other hand, saw a 20% drop in some eye disease risks.