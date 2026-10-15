Northwestern unveils GlassTENG battery free glasses powered by facial movements
Northwestern University just unveiled GlassTENG, smart glasses that don't need a battery and actually power themselves using your blinks, smiles, or even jaw clenching.
The secret? Tiny sensors in the frame turn those everyday facial movements into electricity, so you're basically charging your health tracker just by wearing it.
GlassTENG algorithm 93.8% accurate
GlassTENG's machine-learning algorithm reads these signals with 93.8% accuracy, recognizing things like teeth clacking and jaw clenching almost perfectly.
While it sometimes mixes up talking and eating (since the motions are similar), the team wants to do on-device computation.
The big deal: over 4 billion people wear glasses worldwide, so this tech could make health tracking effortless: no charging or battery swaps needed.
The work is being presented this week at the UbiComp/ISWC 2026 symposium in Shanghai.