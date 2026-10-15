Northwestern unveils GlassTENG battery free glasses powered by facial movements

GlassTENG's machine-learning algorithm reads these signals with 93.8% accuracy, recognizing things like teeth clacking and jaw clenching almost perfectly.

While it sometimes mixes up talking and eating (since the motions are similar), the team wants to do on-device computation.

The big deal: over 4 billion people wear glasses worldwide, so this tech could make health tracking effortless: no charging or battery swaps needed.

The work is being presented this week at the UbiComp/ISWC 2026 symposium in Shanghai.