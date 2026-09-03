Norway considers ban on smart glasses over privacy concerns
What's the story
Norway is considering a ban on camera-enabled wearables, such as those developed by Meta and Snap. The move comes amid rising concerns over privacy and surveillance associated with these devices. Norway's Digitalisation Minister Karianne Tung has said that the government is looking to regulate the use of such tech products in public spaces.
Privacy fears
Critics warn of potential privacy violations
The rising use of AI-powered wearables with cameras, microphones, and internet connectivity has alarmed civil liberties advocates. They fear these devices could be used for unauthorized surveillance.
The potential addition of facial recognition technology to these devices has only heightened the concerns.
Critics warn that this could enable people to monitor others without their knowledge or consent.
Regulatory measures
Regulatory measures needed to address the issue
Tung has noted a "clear trend" of AI, cameras, and microphones being integrated into everyday items like glasses, headphones, and hats.
She has called for regulatory measures to prevent the potential misuse of these devices in public spaces.
These could include a ban on using facial recognition technology for identifying people in public places.
Advisory body
Expert group to be set up for advisory role
Along with the regulatory measures, Tung also plans to set up an expert group. This body will advise the government on how to strengthen privacy protections in light of these emerging technologies.
The move is part of Norway's broader effort to tackle the challenges posed by AI-powered wearables and ensure public safety and privacy rights are not compromised.
Legal action
Similar actions in Germany against Meta's AI glasses
In Germany, a non-profit group called HateAid has filed a criminal complaint against Meta Ray-Ban, Oakley, and several eyewear retailers.
The group is seeking a ban on the sale of Meta's AI glasses, including the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer.
They argue that these products violate Germany's telecommunications, digital services, and data protection laws.