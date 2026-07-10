Norwegian American company 1X's Neo humanoid robot uses tendon-driven hands
Neo is a new humanoid robot from Norwegian-American company 1X, and its hands are next level.
Powered by artificial intelligence, Neo can do surprisingly human things, like pluck grapes, catch balls, screw in light bulbs, and even use sign language.
Its hands have 25 degrees of freedom and use advanced tendon-driven technology for super precise grip control.
Home-ready Neo adapts grip and self-charges
Neo's hands are food-safe and tough enough to lift a 20-pound kettlebell with pinpoint accuracy (down to 0.2mm).
Sensors in its fingertips automatically adjust grip if something starts slipping.
Designed for home life, Neo can wash its own hands after chores, open doors, charge itself when low on battery, and even let remote operators help out, while keeping your privacy protected by blurring out sensitive information.