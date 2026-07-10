Norwegian American company 1X's Neo humanoid robot uses tendon-driven hands

Home-ready Neo adapts grip and self-charges

Neo's hands are food-safe and tough enough to lift a 20-pound kettlebell with pinpoint accuracy (down to 0.2mm).

Sensors in its fingertips automatically adjust grip if something starts slipping.

Designed for home life, Neo can wash its own hands after chores, open doors, charge itself when low on battery, and even let remote operators help out, while keeping your privacy protected by blurring out sensitive information.