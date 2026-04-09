Norwegian researchers cut quantum computer error detection to 10 milliseconds
Technology
Researchers in Norway have created a superfast way to spot glitches in quantum computers, a big deal since these machines often lose data because of things like heat or noise.
Their new method cuts glitch detection time from about one second down to just 10 milliseconds, so errors can be caught almost instantly as the system changes.
Gives clearer real time error picture
While this doesn't solve all of quantum computing's stability issues, it gives scientists a much clearer picture of what's going wrong, right when it happens.
This could help them build better error-correction tools and move us closer to using quantum computers for real-world problems.
The tech is still experimental, but it's a promising step toward making these futuristic machines more practical.