Norwegian robotics startup 1X adds tendon-driven tactile hands to Neo
Norwegian robotics startup 1X just gave its Neo humanoid robot a big upgrade: new hands that move and feel almost like ours.
With tendon-driven mechanics and smart tactile sensors, Neo can now pull off delicate tasks: think picking up fragile stuff or noticing when something's about to slip.
Neo's fingertips track pressure and grip
Neo's new hands have 25 degrees of freedom, so they can handle everyday objects with impressive precision.
Unlike typical robot hands that focus on brute strength, these use clever gear ratios for a more natural touch.
The fingertips have high-resolution sensors to track pressure and grip in real time, making sure nothing gets dropped.
Neo's hands IP68 waterproof and washable
The hands are fully waterproof (IP68-rated), so you can actually wash them after messy chores.
1X says the hardware is ahead of the AI right now, but future software updates will let Neo take on even more household jobs (like cooking or folding laundry) down the line.