Not drinking enough water can make you more stressed
Not drinking enough water—less than 1.5-liter a day—can make your body react more strongly to stress, says a recent study from Liverpool John Moores University.
Researchers found that people who drank less water had much higher spikes in cortisol (the main stress hormone) after stressful tasks compared to those who consumed sufficient amounts.
How did researchers conduct the study?
After going through public speaking and math challenges, everyone felt anxious, but the low-water group's cortisol shot up about 50% more.
The researchers also noticed that more concentrated urine (a sign you're not well-hydrated) was linked with these bigger stress responses—even if you didn't feel thirsty.
Long-term effects of dehydration
Regularly skimping on water could put extra strain on your body and raise risks for things like heart disease, kidney problems, and type 2 diabetes over time.
The takeaway? Keep an eye on your hydration—if your pee is dark, it's probably time for a refill—to help manage stress and protect your long-term health.