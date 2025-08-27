Not drinking enough water can make you more stressed

After going through public speaking and math challenges, everyone felt anxious, but the low-water group's cortisol shot up about 50% more. The researchers also noticed that more concentrated urine (a sign you're not well-hydrated) was linked with these bigger stress responses—even if you didn't feel thirsty.

Long-term effects of dehydration

Regularly skimping on water could put extra strain on your body and raise risks for things like heart disease, kidney problems, and type 2 diabetes over time.

The takeaway? Keep an eye on your hydration—if your pee is dark, it's probably time for a refill—to help manage stress and protect your long-term health.