Notability is finally coming to Android in 2026

Beta launches April 2026—here's what to expect

Ginger Labs says the Android version will be built from scratch for smooth performance.

The app will be free to download, with optional subscriptions unlocking perks like handwriting recognition and unlimited notes (just like on iOS).

If you're eager to try it early, you can already sign up for beta access.

With a 4.8-star rating from over 435K App Store reviews and Apple's Editors' Choice award under its belt, Notability's Android launch is definitely one to watch.