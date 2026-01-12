Notability is finally coming to Android in 2026
Big news for note-takers: Notability, the much-loved iOS app known for its smart AI features, is making its Android debut.
You'll get tools like voice-to-text, flashcard and quiz creation, AI chat help, plus handy extras like PDF markup and syncing notes with audio—all in one place.
Beta launches April 2026—here's what to expect
Ginger Labs says the Android version will be built from scratch for smooth performance.
The app will be free to download, with optional subscriptions unlocking perks like handwriting recognition and unlimited notes (just like on iOS).
If you're eager to try it early, you can already sign up for beta access.
With a 4.8-star rating from over 435K App Store reviews and Apple's Editors' Choice award under its belt, Notability's Android launch is definitely one to watch.