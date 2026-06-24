Nothing announces 'B' series smartphones to clarify product lineup
Technology
Nothing, the tech brand co-founded by Akis Evangelidis, just dropped news about their fresh B Series smartphones.
Announced by Akis Evangelidis on June 22 via X, this new series is designed to help Nothing reach more users while keeping their product lineup clear and easy to follow.
Akis Evangelidis explains Nothing's naming system
Evangelidis shared that "B" doesn't stand for anything specific: it's simply part of Nothing's naming system: letters mark device types, numbers show generations.
The A Series is popular for its mix of style and essentials, while the Number Series targets high-end fans.
The B Series adds a new category and aims to keep naming simple as more devices launch (rumor has it the first could be the Nothing Phone (4B)).