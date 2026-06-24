Nothing announces 'B' series smartphones to clarify product lineup

Akis Evangelidis explains Nothing's naming system

Evangelidis shared that "B" doesn't stand for anything specific: it's simply part of Nothing's naming system: letters mark device types, numbers show generations.

The A Series is popular for its mix of style and essentials, while the Number Series targets high-end fans.

The B Series adds a new category and aims to keep naming simple as more devices launch (rumor has it the first could be the Nothing Phone (4B)).