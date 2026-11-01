Nothing launches Ear Note earbuds that transcribe calls December 8
Nothing, the tech brand Nothing is dropping its new Ear Note earbuds on December 8.
These buds don't just play music: they can record and transcribe your phone calls and in-person chats.
The case even has a microphone and a handy "talk" button, so saving important conversations is super simple.
Ear Note supports multiple AI agents
What's cool is that Ear Note lets you interact with multiple AI agents (though the details are still under wraps).
With this launch, Nothing joins other brands like Plaud in making AI-powered earbuds for things like meeting transcriptions, showing just how fast smart audio tech is evolving.