Nothing launches Essential Voice for Phone (3), Phone (4a) Pro
Technology
Nothing just rolled out Essential Voice, an AI-powered voice typing tool for its Phone (3) and Phone (4a) Pro models.
It turns your speech into clean, structured text, removing filler words and fixing grammar on the fly.
With support for 100-plus languages and handy shortcuts for phrases you use a lot, it's all about making texting faster and easier.
Essential Voice integrates with apps, translates
You can use Essential Voice through the Essential Key or keyboard, with deep app integration so you can dictate pretty much anywhere.
It also has a built-in translation tool to switch between languages smoothly.
Nothing says future updates will make the tool even smarter by adapting to whatever app you're using, pushing toward a more voice-first tech experience.