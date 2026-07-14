Nothing launches midrange phone 4b under ₹35,000 in India
Technology
Nothing just dropped its third phone of the year, the Phone 4b, aimed at the midrange crowd and priced under ₹35,000.
It comes in white, black, and blue, and you can grab it from Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, or the Nothing Store in Bengaluru.
Launch discounts to ₹29,999 and ₹33,699
The base model (8GB RAM/128GB storage) is ₹34,999; the bigger one (8GB RAM/256GB) is ₹38,999.
With a 7.5% bank discount and exchange bonus during launch, prices dip to ₹29,999 and ₹33,699.
Phone 4b display chipset and cameras
You get a crisp 6.77-inch Samsung Super AMOLED display.
The Phone 4b runs on Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 with Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16.
Cameras include a dual setup (50MP main and 8MP ultra-wide).