Nothing launches OS 5.0 open beta with Android 17 features
Technology
Nothing just dropped the open beta for OS 5.0, letting Phone (4a), Phone (3a) Pro, and Phone (3a) users try out Android 17 features before the official launch next month.
Expect a refreshed UI, handy new widgets, and camera upgrades.
The only one missing out for now is the Phone (3a) Lite, which will get its update later this year.
Nothing outlines Android 17 rollout timeline
The official Android 17 update lands on the Phone (4a) and (3a) series by early November.
If you have a Phone (2a) or Phone (2a) Plus, your beta starts in October.
Nothing plans to finish rolling out Android 17 to all supported devices by January 2027.