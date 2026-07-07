Nothing launches Phone 4b in India with ₹34,999 starting price

Phone 4b Snapdragon 6 Gen 4

The Phone 4b comes in two versions: 8GB/128GB for ₹34,999 and 8GB/256GB for ₹38,999 (with bank offers bringing them down to ₹29,999 and ₹34,699).

Under the hood is a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip and a huge 6,000-mAh battery for long-lasting use.

The phone also sports a vibrant 6.77-inch Super AMOLED display (120Hz refresh rate), a dual rear camera with a sharp 50MP main sensor, and Nothing's playful Glyph Bar with mini-LEDs.

It runs on Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1 and promises three Android OS upgrades plus six years of security patches, a nice touch for anyone who hates upgrading too soon.

Bonus: there's an exclusive RCB edition available only at Nothing's Bengaluru pop-up store.