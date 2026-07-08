Nothing launches Phone (4b) worldwide with Glyph bar, 45 mini-LEDs
Technology
Nothing just launched its Phone (4b) worldwide, packing its signature Glyph Bar with 45 mini-LEDs for flashy notifications.
You get a big 6.77-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip, and dual cameras with a sharp 50MP main sensor.
Cricket fans in Bengaluru can grab the special RCB Edition. It's only available there.
Phone (4b) Android 16, ₹34,999
The Phone (4b) runs on Android 16-based NothingOS 4.1 and sports a smooth 120Hz display, splash resistance (IP64), stereo speakers, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The battery is huge at 6,000mAh, with Glyph Bar brightness up to an eye-popping 3,500 nits.
Standard prices start at ₹34,999 (8GB + 128GB), but you can snag the standard Phone (4b) for as low as ₹29,999 for a limited time.