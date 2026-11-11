Nothing led by Carl Pei reveals 1st-ever screenless AI-native device
Nothing, the tech brand led by Carl Pei, just showed off its first-ever "AI-native device," and it's not your usual gadget.
Instead of a screen, you get a metal body with colorful LED lights and a physical button.
Pei shared a sneak peek on X, showing off two pill-shaped red and green LEDs plus a white button with a red dot that probably kicks off recordings.
Nothing's device for natural AI conversations
Nothing isn't following the crowd with pins or smart glasses; instead, this device is all about making AI feel more natural to use.
It might even remember what you've said before and could support voice recording for smoother conversations.
The name is still secret for now, but the launch is set for December 2026.