Nothing lets you build your own OS widgets on Phone 3
Nothing just dropped the beta of "Essential Apps Builder" on the Phone 3, letting you whip up your own AI-powered mini-apps and widgets just by typing what you want in its new Playground hub.
The beta is rolling out gradually through a waitlist.
You can set location-based reminders or see your agenda
With Essential Apps, you can set location-based reminders, see your agenda or meeting countdowns, and create one-tap contact widgets—just be ready to grant access to your location, calendar, and contacts.
There's a dark mode, clear labels for drafts or changes, and you can easily tweak or restore your creations.
The full version (plus a Remixing Apps feature) is coming later this year.
Support for other devices and features is coming
For now it's only on the Nothing Phone 3, but once things are stable it'll land on other Nothing/CMF devices running OS 4.0+.
Late February brings updates like activity tracking, usage stats, sensor data support, and weather info.
Down the road: camera access, notifications, calls—even Bluetooth features could join in.