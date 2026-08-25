Nothing OS 5.0 arrives with improved design, more AI features
What's the story
Nothing has unveiled its latest operating system, Nothing OS 5.0, which is built on Android 17. The update comes with over 80 new features and improvements focused on four main areas: design, personalization, performance, and artificial intelligence (AI). It also stays true to the company's promise of a clean Android experience with unique Nothing aesthetics.
Beta release
Nothing Phone (3) to get update first
The first device to get the beta version of Nothing OS 5.0 will be the Nothing Phone (3).
The open beta rollout is scheduled to start on August 26 at 3:30pm IST. Other eligible devices will join the rollout in the coming weeks.
The update brings a refreshed design with more customization options, including transparent widgets and search bars for a layered look.
User experience
New lock screen clock styles, home screen editing enhancements
Nothing OS 5.0 also enhances personalization with two new lock screen clock styles, Gooey and Micrographics. Both styles come with customizable colors.
The update lets users move multiple apps and widgets at once while editing the home screen, making organization a breeze.
Plus, new widgets like Collector and Away Time have been added for visual collections from photos or tracking screen-free time.
System enhancements
Improved touch responsiveness and background app retention
The Glyph Interface now has its own dedicated app for managing lighting effects, sounds, ringtones, and schedules.
A new Glyph Timer widget also lets users start timers directly from the home screen.
As for performance upgrades, Nothing OS 5.0 promises improved touch responsiveness, background app retention, and overall resource management.
It intelligently prioritizes frequently used apps to reduce reloads while overnight maintenance optimizes memory for sustained performance.
Advanced features
AI features and Google's latest platform improvements
The AI features in Nothing OS 5.0 have also been improved.
Essential Voice now offers faster and more accurate transcriptions with improved formatting and real-time speech recognition.
You can even capture audio directly from the Nothing Ear (3) charging case using SuperMic.
The update also brings Google's latest features such as separate swipe gestures for Notifications and Quick Settings, cross-platform Quick Share with QR codes, enhanced privacy indicators for camera/microphone/location access, and updated screen recording controls.
List
Eligible devices for the update
Nothing has shared the rollout schedule for the Nothing OS 5.0 Open Beta and stable release.
The timelines are indicative and may vary by region and carrier.
Eligible devices expected to receive the update include: Nothing Phone (3), Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, Nothing Phone (4a), Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, Nothing Phone (3a), Nothing Phone (2a), and more.