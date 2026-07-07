The phone comes in three color options

Nothing's 1st 'B' series smartphone launched in India at ₹35,000

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:05 pm Jul 07, 202605:05 pm

What's the story

Nothing has launched its first 'B' series smartphone, the Phone (4b), in India. The device comes with a starting price of ₹34,999 and will be available for purchase from July 14. The company is also offering an instant bank discount of 7.5% and an exchange bonus on the new phone. Alongside the standard edition, Nothing also introduced the Phone (4b) RCB Edition here.