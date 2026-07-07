Nothing's 1st 'B' series smartphone launched in India at ₹35,000
What's the story
Nothing has launched its first 'B' series smartphone, the Phone (4b), in India. The device comes with a starting price of ₹34,999 and will be available for purchase from July 14. The company is also offering an instant bank discount of 7.5% and an exchange bonus on the new phone. Alongside the standard edition, Nothing also introduced the Phone (4b) RCB Edition here.
Special edition
Phone (4b) RCB Edition available via limited drop event
The Phone (4b) RCB Edition is available in India via a limited drop event at Nothing's flagship store in Bengaluru. The standard edition of the phone will be sold on Flipkart and offline retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales starting July 14. The device comes in three color options: Black, Blue, and White.
Tech specs
Device runs Android 16 and offers Snapdragon 6 Gen 4
The Phone (4b) runs on Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1 and promises three years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates. It sports a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ Samsung Super AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits, and AGC DT-Star 2 protection. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset with an Adreno GPU for graphics processing.
Storage
Phone (4b) comes with vapor chamber cooling solution
The Phone (4b) comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It also features a vapor chamber cooling solution with a heat dissipation area of 4,400 sq mm for thermal management. The device sports the Glyph Bar interface on its back, which has four individually addressable zones and 45 mini-LEDs for notifications, recording light, essential notifications among other functions.
Battery
It packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with fast charging support
The Phone (4b) has a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera. It also has a 16MP selfie camera that can record videos at up to 4K/30fps. The device packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast-charging and reverse charging. It is said to charge from zero to full in about 80 minutes.