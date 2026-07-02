Nothing Phone 4b launches July 7 and RCB edition teased
Technology
Nothing's latest budget phone, the Phone 4b, is launching on July 7 at 4pm IST.
There's also a special Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Edition in the works: expect a bold red design inspired by the team's colors and a recent Instagram tease from the players.
Phone 4b pre-registrations open, 50MP, ₹30,000
The Phone 4b comes in black, white, and blue, with pre-registrations now open on Nothing's website.
It's powered by a Snapdragon chip (likely the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4), packs a big 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120-hertz refresh rate, dual rear cameras led by a sharp 50MP sensor, up to 256GB of storage, and a rumored 5,400mAh battery.
The price is expected to land around ₹30,000, making it more affordable than previous models.