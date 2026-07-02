Nothing Phone 4b launches July 7 and RCB edition teased

Phone 4b pre-registrations open, 50MP, ₹30,000

The Phone 4b comes in black, white, and blue, with pre-registrations now open on Nothing's website.

It's powered by a Snapdragon chip (likely the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4), packs a big 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120-hertz refresh rate, dual rear cameras led by a sharp 50MP sensor, up to 256GB of storage, and a rumored 5,400mAh battery.

The price is expected to land around ₹30,000, making it more affordable than previous models.