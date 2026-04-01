Nothing's CMF Headphone Pro drops to $69 on Amazon

CMF Headphone Pro buttons 100 hours battery

Usability is front and center here: the CMF Headphone Pro uses physical buttons and an Energy Slider for quick sound tweaks (no fiddly touch controls).

Battery life is impressive, up to 100 hours per charge, or 50 hours if you use noise cancelation.

They also support Google Fast Pair and LDAC for easy connections and high-quality audio, making them a smart pick if you want great sound without spending big.