Nothing's Ear (3) buds arrive to challenge Pixel, Galaxy Buds
Technology
Nothing just dropped its new Ear (3) earbuds for $179, available starting tomorrow on their website and Amazon.
They're positioned as a wallet-friendly option compared to the latest Galaxy Buds and Pixel Buds, with deliveries starting early next week.
What do you get with Ear (3)
The Ear (3) keeps Nothing's transparent style but now has metal parts on the case and a handy "Super Mic" for better noise cancelation during calls.
You also get longer battery life, improved sound, and easy Android pairing—all without breaking the bank.