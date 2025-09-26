Next Article
Black holes in early universe might be smaller than thought
A new study using Chile's Very Large Telescope found that supermassive black holes in the early universe might actually be much smaller than scientists expected—about 10 times less massive than current models suggest.
This discovery could totally shift how we think about black hole growth after the Big Bang.
Rethinking black hole growth after the Big Bang
Researchers noticed that 80% of the thick, dusty gas around a distant quasar was flowing outward, which can make these black holes seem bigger than they are.
Seb Hoenig from the University of Southampton pointed out that if more galaxies show this pattern, we might need to rethink our models of how the universe evolved.
This study highlights just how much there still is to learn about our cosmic beginnings.