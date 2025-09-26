Black holes in early universe might be smaller than thought

Rethinking black hole growth after the Big Bang

Researchers noticed that 80% of the thick, dusty gas around a distant quasar was flowing outward, which can make these black holes seem bigger than they are.

Seb Hoenig from the University of Southampton pointed out that if more galaxies show this pattern, we might need to rethink our models of how the universe evolved.

This study highlights just how much there still is to learn about our cosmic beginnings.