Nothing's headphone (a) discounted to $151 on Amazon Prime
Looking for new headphones without breaking the bank?
Nothing's Headphone (a), launched just a few months ago, is now down to $151 on Amazon for Prime users, a solid 24% off its usual price.
It's being marketed as a wallet-friendly alternative to premium options like Apple's AirPods Max, which cost nearly four times more.
Nothing's headphone (a) has 135-hour battery
Headphone (a) packs a massive 135-hour battery life, so you can pretty much forget about charging all week.
It comes with hybrid active noise cancelation that lets you pick from four levels or switch to transparency mode when you need to stay aware.
You also get comfy memory foam cushions, LDAC support for crisp audio, and handy roller-and-paddle controls for easy playback tweaks.
Plus, there's a remote camera shutter feature for hands-free photos if you've got a Nothing Phone, and the Nothing X app lets you customize your sound just how you like it.