Nothing's headphone (a) discounted to $151 on Amazon Prime

Nothing's headphone (a) has 135-hour battery

Headphone (a) packs a massive 135-hour battery life, so you can pretty much forget about charging all week.

It comes with hybrid active noise cancelation that lets you pick from four levels or switch to transparency mode when you need to stay aware.

You also get comfy memory foam cushions, LDAC support for crisp audio, and handy roller-and-paddle controls for easy playback tweaks.

Plus, there's a remote camera shutter feature for hands-free photos if you've got a Nothing Phone, and the Nothing X app lets you customize your sound just how you like it.