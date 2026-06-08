Notion restores access to Anthropic models after brief disruption

Clarification

'Degraded performance was a temporary service disruption'

Notion's Head of Product, Max Schoening, took to social media to clarify the situation. He was surprised by the public reaction and said that "the degraded performance was a temporary service disruption." Schoening emphasized that such incidents are not uncommon in tech services, adding that "This happens. It happens to Notion, GitHub, AWS, your OpenClaw, and everything in between."