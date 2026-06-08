Notion restores access to Anthropic models after brief disruption
What's the story
Notion, the popular productivity tool, has restored access to Anthropic's models after a brief service disruption. The company had earlier reported that Anthropic's Opus 4.7 and 4.8 models were underperforming, resulting in increased failures for users selecting these models in Notion AI. In response to the issue, Notion temporarily disabled all Anthropic models in its automated productivity tool.
Clarification
'Degraded performance was a temporary service disruption'
Notion's Head of Product, Max Schoening, took to social media to clarify the situation. He was surprised by the public reaction and said that "the degraded performance was a temporary service disruption." Schoening emphasized that such incidents are not uncommon in tech services, adding that "This happens. It happens to Notion, GitHub, AWS, your OpenClaw, and everything in between."
Acknowledgment
Anthropic issued a statement acknowledging the incident
In response to the service disruption, an Anthropic spokesperson issued a statement acknowledging the incident. They said that "A brief infrastructure issue caused elevated errors on multiple Claude models for a short period of time." The spokesperson confirmed that the problem has been fixed and expressed gratitude to users for their patience during this time.