Novartis halts ALS drug development after mid stage trial failure
Novartis has decided to stop developing its experimental amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) drug after it failed to show any real benefit in a mid-stage trial.
The drug just didn't slow down the progression of ALS, a tough disease that leads to paralysis and serious breathing problems, when compared with a placebo.
VHB937 failure raises pressure on Novartis
The drug, called VHB937, was designed to help protect brain cells by working with the immune system.
Unfortunately, this is just the latest in a string of setbacks for Novartis, following other development failures, including a heart disease drug and one for a rare muscle-wasting condition.
With some of the drugmaker's biggest products losing patent protection, Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan and the board are under extra pressure to find new breakthroughs.