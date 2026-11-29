On the evening of November 29, 2026, you can catch Jupiter and the moon hanging out super close in the sky, well, at least from our point of view.

The moon will be about 62% lit and will rise around 10:15pm while bright Jupiter will sit less than 2 degrees to its left.

A dime held at arm's length against the sky measures about 1 1/2 degrees in width.

Even though they look like neighbors, they're actually millions of miles apart!