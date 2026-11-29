November 29 2026 Moon 62% lit will rise near Jupiter
On the evening of November 29, 2026, you can catch Jupiter and the moon hanging out super close in the sky, well, at least from our point of view.
The moon will be about 62% lit and will rise around 10:15pm while bright Jupiter will sit less than 2 degrees to its left.
A dime held at arm's length against the sky measures about 1 1/2 degrees in width.
Even though they look like neighbors, they're actually millions of miles apart!
Galilean moons line up around Jupiter
The view gets even cooler with Mars and Regulus (Leo's brightest star) joining in, stretching across a patch of sky.
If you're up just after 1am Jupiter will be high enough for a great look, grab binoculars or a telescope to spot its light and dark cloud belts and the Great Red Spot.
Plus, all four Galilean moons (Ganymede, Europa, Io, Callisto) will be lined up: Ganymede and Europa together on one side of Jupiter; Io and Callisto on the other.
Perfect time for some casual stargazing!