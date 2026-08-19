Novo Nordisk tests lower Wegovy doses to reduce side effects
Technology
Novo Nordisk has just launched a new trial to see if lower doses of its popular Wegovy weight-loss pill can still help people shed pounds without as many side effects.
Starting Aug. 12, 450 participants will try out two smaller, undisclosed doses compared to a placebo.
The goal? Find the dose that works but is easier on your body.
Wegovy over 5 million US prescriptions
Wegovy's already a big deal in the US with over 5 million prescriptions since January; most people are actually using the lowest doses, which also cost about half as much for self-pay customers.
This new trial seeks patients with a body mass index, or BMI, of 27 or higher (that is considered overweight by World Health Organization standards).