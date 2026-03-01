Now, you can create your own calling card on Android
Google's Phone app just got a fun upgrade: "Your Calling Card."
Now, when you call someone on Android, you can show off a fullscreen image and your name—think of it as your own digital calling card.
The feature started rolling out on March 1, 2026, and feels a lot like Apple's Contact Posters but for Android users.
How to set up your calling card
Setting up your card is easy: open the Phone app, head to Settings > Calling card > Create your calling card.
You'll link your Google account, pick a photo (from Camera, Gallery, or Google Photos), and tweak the look—choose font style, colors like Autumn Orange or Royal Blue, and adjust how your name appears.
Images may be cropped to fit different screens.
A few things to remember
You can edit or update your calling card anytime.
By default, people see the card you've set—unless they've created one for you (then theirs shows up instead).
The feature has appeared in earlier beta builds and is beginning to roll out with beta version 211.