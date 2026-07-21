NPCI developing NFC UPI Lite offline tap payments for ₹2,000
Technology
NPCI is developing a new way to pay with UPI that works even when you're offline.
Using NFC technology, you'll be able to load up your UPI Lite wallet and just tap your phone on special POS terminals to pay, no internet or PIN required, and you can spend up to ₹2,000 in one go.
NPCI to certify POS devices 2026
This feature is aimed at making life easier in spots where the internet's iffy, think flights or metro rides.
Starting in 2026, NPCI is expected to begin certifying POS devices so merchants can accept these offline payments.
It builds on the earlier UPI Lite X feature but is focused on certified terminals and small everyday transactions, keeping things simple and hassle-free.