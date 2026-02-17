NPCI introduces AI assistant for real-time UPI payment queries

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched FiMI (Finance Model for India), an artificial intelligence language model tailored for India's digital payments ecosystem. The announcement was made at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. NPCI said that the in-house developed model is designed to understand payment-related workflows, including Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, dispute handling, mandate management and regulatory queries.

AI integration FiMI powers NPCI's UPI Help Assistant FiMI currently powers NPCI's UPI Help Assistant, an AI-based conversational support system for UPI users. The assistant uses an agent-based AI framework to answer payment-related queries, assist with grievance redressal and support mandate lifecycle management. It now supports English, Hindi, Telugu and Bengali languages with plans to add more Indian languages in the next six to eight months.

User experience AI tools could transform payment systems The introduction of AI tools in payment systems could change how people handle transaction issues, track mandates, and get help for digital payment queries. Automated assistance could help users deal with disputes or failed transactions faster, especially as UPI volumes keep increasing. NPCI said that FiMI was pre-trained and fine-tuned using Indian financial and synthetically generated payments data to improve its accuracy in high-volume transaction environments.

Advertisement