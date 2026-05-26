NPCI launches UPI Lite for pin-free everyday micro payments
Technology
UPI Lite is a new feature from the National Payments Corporation of India, or NPCI, that lets you pay for everyday things, like tea, snacks, or parking, without entering your PIN.
It's designed to make quick, low-value payments super simple and fast, so you don't have to fumble with your UPI PIN for small stuff.
Preload balance for UPI Lite
Just open Paytm, PhonePe, or Google Pay, head to payment settings, link your bank account, and preload a small balance.
Once set up, you can pay instantly for micro purchases.
Plus, UPI Lite groups these tiny transactions together in your bank statement, so everything stays neat and easy to track.