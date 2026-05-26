NPCI launches UPI Lite for pin-free everyday micro payments Technology May 26, 2026

UPI Lite is a new feature from the National Payments Corporation of India, or NPCI, that lets you pay for everyday things, like tea, snacks, or parking, without entering your PIN.

It's designed to make quick, low-value payments super simple and fast, so you don't have to fumble with your UPI PIN for small stuff.