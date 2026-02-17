NPCI's FiMI is an AI model trained on financial data
NPCI just dropped FiMI—a domain-specific large language model for India's payments ecosystem.
Announced at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, FiMI powers a new UPI Help Assistant that can answer questions, sort out disputes, and handle grievances in multiple languages like English, Hindi, Hinglish, Telugu, and Bengali.
How FiMI was trained
FiMI is trained on approximately 68 billion tokens drawn from a mix of curated financial, multilingual (English/Hindi/Hinglish) and synthetic datasets across multiple training stages.
It's designed to understand real banking workflows and regulations—so it can actually help with stuff like UPI mandates or resolving issues without getting confused.
Plus, it'll soon support even more Indian languages.
Performance of FiMI
Thanks to its finance-focused training, FiMI handles complex payment queries better than general AI models—it's shown a 20% boost in finance reasoning over the Mistral Small 24B Base model and scores high on tool-calling tasks.
Basically: it's built for India's payment needs from the ground up.