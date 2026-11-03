NPR's 'Machine Gods' Roose and Newton interview ex-OpenAI safety researchers
Technology
NPR's Machine Gods just dropped an episode featuring ex-OpenAI safety researchers. Hosts Kevin Roose and Casey Newton chat with them.
Episode examines technology outpacing human intelligence
The episode is an exclusive interview with safety researchers who were fired by OpenAI.
Produced by Juan Diego Ramirez and edited by Lauren Gonzalez, it's available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or ad-free with NPR+.
The show aims to help listeners understand what happens when technology starts outpacing human intelligence.