NSA, Commerce Department use Anthropic's Mythos preview, CISA lacks access
Technology
While agencies like the NSA and Commerce Department are already using Anthropic's Mythos Preview to spot cyber threats, CISA, the main US agency for defending critical infrastructure, still doesn't have access.
Talks are ongoing, but this gap could make it harder for CISA to keep up with fast-evolving cyber risks.
Budget cuts hamper CISA threat detection
CISA has been hit by budget cuts and staffing changes since the Trump administration, making it tougher to detect threats.
Without Mythos Preview, which helps agencies catch security issues early, CISA's ability to protect vital systems is under real pressure.
For now, the lack of this AI-powered support leaves a noticeable hole in US cyber defenses.