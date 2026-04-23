NSA, Commerce Department use Anthropic's Mythos preview, CISA lacks access Technology Apr 23, 2026

While agencies like the NSA and Commerce Department are already using Anthropic's Mythos Preview to spot cyber threats, CISA, the main US agency for defending critical infrastructure, still doesn't have access.

Talks are ongoing, but this gap could make it harder for CISA to keep up with fast-evolving cyber risks.